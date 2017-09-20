Man accused of sticking toothpicks into bus seats

(Above) The toothpicks stuck in a bus seat. (Right) Lim Lye Seng was charged with mischief. PHOTOS:FACEBOOK/SHERVELLA WONG, THE STRAITS TIMES

While riding a public bus, a man allegedly stuck toothpicks in a seat, with the sharp ends pointing upwards, on four separate occasions.

Yesterday, Lim Lye Seng, 60, was charged in court with four counts of mischief.

He is accused of committing the offences on board SBS Transit service 123M between July and last month, causing damage totalling $1,303.64.

He is believed to have perforated a seat with three toothpicks on each of the four occasions.

Lim, who was unrepresented, told the court he intended to plead guilty. He also told District Judge Adam Nakhoda that he wanted to engage a lawyer. He will be back in court next Wednesday.

The case came to light when pictures of toothpicks sticking out of a bus seat made their rounds on social media in late July. The police said last month that they received a report about the incident on Aug 4.

Public Transport Security Command and Clementi Police Division officers then referred to closed-circuit television footage, which helped identify the suspect.