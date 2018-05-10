Man admits to trying to use stun gun on police officer
A 24-year-old was yesterday found guilty of trying to use a stun gun on a police officer.
Sivakandesh pleaded guilty to seven charges, including attempting to cause hurt to a public servant.
Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Jason Nim said on Jan 10 last year, the police were alerted to a public disturbance at a carpark at Block 624, Yishun Ring Road.
They came across Sivakandesh, who was behaving suspiciously in a parked car. Investigations showed he had entered the vehicle to steal a pair of sunglasses worth $150 and a green purse containing $87.30.
Sivakandesh lied to the police that the car was his. When they asked for his particulars, he showed them an expired passport and a name card belonging to the car owner, Mr Ong Fook Thim.
Suspecting Sivakandesh of criminal offences, the officers decided to arrest him. He struggled and tried to use a stun gun on Station Inspector Lim Kok Hwee, 42. The officer managed to avoid the attack and proceeded to disarm him.
Sivakandesh was also found to possess a flick knife.
He had been found guilty previously of two incidents involving police officers. In August 2016, he hit a police officer on the nose after being found in possession of a stun gun.
A month later, after being arrested, Sivakandesh verbally abused a police officer and spat at him.
DPP Nim called for a sentence of five years of corrective training and 209 days of imprisonment, emphasising the "need for deterrence".
Corrective training is a prison regime for repeat offenders without the usual one-third remission for good behaviour.
Sivakandesh is expected to be sentenced on June 6.
