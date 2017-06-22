Man and company fined for selling shisha tobacco

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has fined a man and one of his companies for the unlicensed sale of shisha molasses/tobacco at two of their retail outlets in Kampong Glam.

In a statement yesterday, HSA said they were fined a total of $12,300 after being caught for selling shisha on seven occasions without a valid tobacco retail licence.

Rupesh Kumar Singh Seva Singh was the director of Tehrani Corporation Pte Ltd which owned Nasrin Restaurant at 58 Arab Street and Sufi Corner Pte Ltd which owned Sufi's Corner at 56 Arab Street.

Both outlets had their tobacco retail licences revoked in 2014 for tobacco-related offences. But they continued selling shisha tobacco molasses on multiple occasions to customers from September to November 2014, said HSA.

Anyone convicted of selling tobacco products without a valid licence can be fined up to $5,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000.

HSA said shisha tobacco is more harmful than cigarettes. The burning of tobacco in a shisha pipe using charcoal actually produces higher levels of carbon monoxide, nicotine and cancer-causing chemicals than cigarettes.

Anyone with information on the illegal import, distribution or sale of shisha molasses/tobacco should call HSA's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 or 6684-2037.