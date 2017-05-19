Man and woman found dead at Marsiling Lane

(Above) Mr Ang Poh Hwa was found lying at the foot of Block 17, Marsiling Lane.

Two deaths at Marsiling Lane yesterday jolted residents.

The police told The New Paper that they received a call for assistance at Block 17, Marsiling Lane, at 1.41am.

They said a 59-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and subsequently, the body of a 31-year-old woman was discovered in a flat at Block 16.

TNP understands that the fifth-storey flat belongs to the deceased man, Mr Ang Poh Hwa.

The dead woman is believed to be Vietnamese.

INVESTIGATIONS

The police said both were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, and investigations are ongoing.

A trail of blood could be seen on the living room floor of Mr Ang's two-room flat, with a pile of blood-stained tissues in front of the sofa.

His next door neighbour, Madam Teo Li, 83, said she was sleeping in her living room when the police came knocking.

She said she had not seen Mr Ang open his window shutters since she moved in two years ago.

"I don't know what happened, but I'm scared for my own safety and for my family," said Madam Teo, who lives with her youngest son, daughter-in-law and two young grandchildren.

First-year Nanyang Technological University student Teh Joo Han, 22, who lives in the flat directly below Mr Ang's, said he often heard the clanging of the metal gates and padlock of Mr Ang's unit between 1am and 2am, and again at about 6am.

Mr Teh said: "I was watching the television until 2am but I did not hear anything."

But deliveryman David Ng, who lives in the adjacent Block 19, said he heard a bang.

Said the 36-year-old: "My wife and I were heading to bed at about 1am when we heard a bang, but I thought it was just my washing machine that had a problem...

"It was only later that I saw the blue tent outside Block 17 with police."

Shin Min Daily News reported that neighbours have seen Mr Ang bring home different women.

This incident comes on the back of a case less than a month ago, when a 31-year-old Vietnamese woman was found badly injured on the ground floor of a condo at Geylang Lorong 32, and a 43-year-old man later fell from the eighth storey of the same building.

The pair, believed to be married, later died.