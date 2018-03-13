Singapore

Man arrested after crashing lorry into covered walkway

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Mar 13, 2018 06:00 am

A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing his lorry into a covered walkway at Serangoon Road at 12.28am yesterday. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was trapped in the vehicle and was rescued by its officers. He was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

