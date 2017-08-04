Man arrested after slashing incident at Sims Avenue

The blood trail left by the victim stretched for 5m along a sheltered walkway

A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly slashing a 29-year-old man at the junction of Sims Avenue and Aljunied Road on Wednesday at about 2.30pm.

The New Paper understands the duo and a 25-year-old woman were crossing the road when one of the men took out a knife and injured the other man's left arm.

The woman is believed to be the alleged assailant's fiancee.

The victim left a 5 metre bloody trail along the sheltered walkway outside Geylang Chinese Methodist Church, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The victim was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

According to Shin Min, eyewitnesses it spoke to saw the suspect brandishing a knife as he argued with the victim at the junction.

The alleged assailant did not leave the scene immediately and was loitering outside Aljunied MRT before he was arrested.

The police have arrested the suspect for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

TNP understands the woman was wanted by the authorities and was arrested for drug-related offences.