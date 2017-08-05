Man arrested after struggle that injured three police officers

Three police officers were injured when trying to subdue a 39-year-old man on Friday (Aug 4) morning.

The incident happened at 9.16am at Block 405, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

One officer remains hospitalised in Tan Tock Seng Hospital due to head injuries, while another is recovering from a broken thumb bone, the police said in a statement responding to media queries.

The statement came after a two-minute video showing three police officers tussling with the suspect was posted on Facebook on Friday evening.

In it, two passers-by stepped in to help two officers pin down the man after another officer was thrown off in the struggle.

Other eyewitnesses helped the officer up onto his feet and sat him at a nearby bench.

Police said the suspect had attempted to flee by foot after police officers caught him riding his motorcycle recklessly along the pavement. He turned violent when the three officers caught up with him.

Man injures 3 police officers while resisting arrest at Ang Mo... Three Singapore Police Force officers sustained injuries while trying to arrest a man who was seen riding a motorcycle recklessly in Ang Mo Kio earlier today (Aug 4): http://bit.ly/2huk53y The police had came across the 39-year-old man at Block 405 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, at 9.16am. The man did not heed instructions to stop his vehicle and attempted to flee, said the police in a media release after a video of the incident went viral online. Police officers caught up with the man, who then turned violent and caused hurt to three officers in the process. The man was subsequently arrested for suspected drug-related offences, suspected drink-driving and voluntarily causing grievous hurt against public servants. He will be charged in court in Aug 5. The three officers subsequently received medical treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. One of them remains hospitalised due to head injuries while another is recovering from a broken thumb bone sustained during the arrest. Thanking members of the public who stepped forward to assist in the arrest, the police added that they take a serious view of hurt against officers who are discharging their duties. Posted by Stomp on Friday, 4 August 2017

"The police take a serious view of hurt against police officers who are discharging their duties. The police thank members of the public who stepped forward to assist in the arrest," the statement said.

The man has been arrested for suspected drug-related offences, suspected drink driving, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt against public servants.