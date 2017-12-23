Man arrested for allegedly selling invalid tickets on Carousell

Police have arrested a man, 33, for allegedly cheating more than 10 victims out of hundreds of dollars by selling them invalid e-tickets to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) on online marketplace Carousell.

Ms Lynda Loh, who fell prey to the scam in April, told The Straits Times yesterday she had bought two "discounted" e-tickets for $100 on Carousell.

But when she arrived at USS, she was told at the counter that the tickets were invalid.

"I messaged the seller and he said he would resend me the e-tickets, but his last message was 'OK' and he did not reply after that," said Ms Loh, 28, an accountant.

She went to a police station immediately to make a report.

A one-day ticket for a Singapore resident costs $72.

A month after Ms Loh was cheated, two other women fell prey to the same culprit.

Ms Ng Kai Chi, who is in her 30s, said she bought a "discounted" e-ticket for about $45 to $50 on Carousell.

"I thought it was safe. I messaged the seller and made the payment. He sent me a barcode in his e-mail and I thought it was real," she said.

However, when she got to USS the next day, the worker said the ticket was not valid.

She tried messaging the seller but did not get a reply, and found out later that Carousell had suspended his account. She, too, made a police report.

A third victim, Ms Orbegoso Jane, 29, said she bought two tickets for $100 on Carousell in May this year.

The property officer said the photo of the ticket she received was blurry, so she asked the seller to send her another. He did not respond.

The police said they had received several reports of victims being cheated with the same method since March.

The culprit had used multiple bank accounts, Carousell accounts and contact numbers. He was arrested in Bukit Batok Street 32 yesterday.