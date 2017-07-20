Man arrested for allegedly shooting projectiles at bridal car

Police officers questioning the suspect, who was in hand and leg restraints, over an incident of projectiles being shot at bridal cars on July 1. TNP PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Police yesterday arrested a 49-year-old man, who is suspected to have shot projectiles at bridal cars parked at Block 762, Woodlands Avenue 6, around 7am on July 1.

The New Paper understands the suspect is Mr Samuel Tan Joo Soon.

He was arrested for possessing a weapon without a licence, committing a rash act, mischief and possession of a dangerous instrument.

He is believed to have shot the projectiles using a catapult from his Housing Board flat on the fifth storey of Block 764A, which overlooks the carpark.

The metal pellets hit two cars that were there to pick up the bride and one of them was lodged in a windscreen, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

No one was injured.

The suspect, who was in hand and leg restraints, was taken to the scene, where officers questioned him.

The police said two packets of ball bearings, a bottle of plastic pellets, a packet of slingshot bands, a catapult and a toy tank that can shoot projectiles were seized.

A neighbour of about 10 years, who declined to be named, told TNP the suspect lives with his wife and 10-year-old daughter.

She said: "He has been unemployed for about six years. He would usually be at home while his wife goes to work and his front door is usually open around 6am.

"Whenever I said 'hi' to him, he would just nod his head and smile."

She said she was sleeping when the incident happened, but her husband later told her the police had gone to their home to check which direction their window was facing.