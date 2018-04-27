Man arrested for allegedly slashing shop assistant

Footage showed the suspect taking a knife from his back pocket.

On Tuesday, Mr Cho Ah Choon, 70, was manning his Chinese medicine shop when he heard someone shouting that there was a fight.

He looked out and saw policemen at the nearby mobile phone store.

Mr Cho told The New Paper: "It was quite chaotic. We later found out that the shop assistant was involved in a slashing incident."

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking the mobile phone store's shop assistant with a knife at 26A Chai Chee Road.

The police said they were alerted at 6.46pm on Tuesday to a case of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The victim, Mr Edward Tan, 42, was taken to Changi General Hospital, police said.

The mobile phone store owner, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tee, said the suspect had exchanged an iPad for $70 on Monday.

The owner claimed the attack was over a 2G phone worth $10.

The closed-circuit television footage of the store showed the suspect returning on Tuesday and taking a knife from his back pocket.

Said Mr Tee: "(The victim) said he ran out of the shop for about 20m before the suspect caught up with him.

"The man then slashed the top of his head and ran away. There was some blood on Mr Tan's hands."

His condition is not known.

Police investigations are ongoing.