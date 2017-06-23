Man arrested for allegedly throwing bike from flat

A teenager was arrested last week for throwing a bike from a HDB block.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly threw a bicycle down from Block 11 Upper Boon Keng Road early yesterday morning.

In a media release yesterday, the police said officers from Bedok Police Division conducted extensive ground enquiries and arrested the man on the same day for a rash act.

It is understood that it is an ofo bike.

If convicted, the suspect can be jailed up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

The statement added that the police "take a serious view of such dangerous acts that endanger the lives of others and will take swift action against the perpetrators".

This is the latest in a spate of bike abuse incidents.

Last week, a 14-year-old boy was arrested for throwing an ofo bike from the 30th floor of an HDB block in Balestier.

In a separate incident, four teenagers, aged between 16 and 18, were also arrested this week for throwing a bicycle into a canal and racing on another bike at Punggol MRT station.