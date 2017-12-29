Man arrested for bomb hoax at Woodlands Checkpoint

A Singaporean man was arrested on Christmas Eve after claiming he had a bomb in his car.

The 25-year-old had arrived at the Woodlands Checkpoint as a passenger in a Malaysian-registered car at about 1.45am, and allegedly told officers that there was a bomb in the car.

The Straits Times understands that an officer was checking the boot of the car at the time.

The area was cordoned off immediately and full resources were deployed to check the vehicle and all passengers, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

For making the "uncalled-for remarks", the man is being investigated by the Singapore Police Force for a possible offence under Regulation 8(1) of the United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Regulations.

"ICA treats all security threats at the checkpoints seriously. We will not hesitate to take actions against such irresponsible behaviour that not only created unnecessary public alarm but also inconvenienced other checkpoint users," said ICA.

Anyone found guilty of committing the offence faces a fine of up to $100,000 or a prison term not exceeding five years, or both. - LIM MIN ZHANG