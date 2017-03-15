Man arrested for both attempted rape and robbery on same day

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of attempted aggravated rape and robbery with hurt.

Police said yesterday that it received reports from two victims on Sunday.

The first was a 37-year-old woman, who reported that an unknown man had covered her face with a towel and pushed her into a hotel room in Orchard Road on Sunday at about 12.50pm.

The man fled after a struggle.

While investigating this case, police said it received a second report from a 48-year-old woman.

The victim said an unknown man had entered a lift with her at a shopping outlet in Orchard Road, used a towel to cover her face, and tried to grab her handbag.

After a struggle, the man fled with her mobile phone.

Officers from Tanglin Division, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Police Intelligence Department investigated and established the suspect's identity.

He was arrested within 24 hours of the first report.

The suspect will be charged in court today with attempted aggravated rape and committing robbery with hurt.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Sekher Warrier, who is covering director at CID, said: "The aggravated nature of the case necessitated swift investigative actions from the onset, resulting in us cracking the case expeditiously."