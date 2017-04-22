Man arrested at Changi Airport for verbally abusing cops

The 44-year-old traveller was uncooperative when approached by police officers.

Six men, including police officers, pinned down a foreigner at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2 after he hurled vulgarities and pushed one of them.

The 44-year-old was subsequently arrested for using abusive language against public servants and criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties.

Police said they received a request for assistance from a 48-year-old man at about 12.30am on Thursday. The victim alleged that the foreigner had abused him verbally and smashed his phone.

A police spokesman said that when approached by officers, the suspect was uncooperative.

The New Paper understands that police officers and Certis Cisco officers were involved in pinning the man down, and that the suspect was drunk.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the suspect had asked for directions at the carpark, but when the victim went forward to help, he suddenly grabbed the person's phone and threw it on the ground.

Two two-minute videos of the scuffle posted by Facebook user Tan Ivy have garnered more than 500,000 views in total. In the videos, a police officer is seen using the baton to hit the man.

Investigations are ongoing.