Man arrested for impersonating police to scam woman of $270,000

A 23-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested for his involvement in a police officer impersonation scam amounting to $270,000, the police said in a statement on Friday (Oct 20).

A 39-year-old woman made a police report on July 14 this year, saying she had received a call on July 11 from a person who claimed to be a police officer.

The caller told her she was being investigated by the police for money-laundering offences.

The call was transferred to a person who identified himself as a police officer from a foreign country.

The victim was told to provide her mobile number, bank account number and credit card details. She was then given a web link which listed her as a "suspect" in a money-laundering case, which made her afraid.

On July 12 and 13, the victim met up with a few men she did not know and handed over cash amounting to $270,000 on two separate occasions near Tiong Bahru Market and Kramat Lane.

She was told to do so to verify the authenticity of her cash, in order to absolve her from alleged involvement in money-laundering activities.

After extensive investigations, officers from the Central Police Division identified the suspects, arresting three of them on July 20 and Aug 25. One was charged in court on July 22.

On Thursday, the latest suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested in Malaysia with the help of and in close collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP).

He was extradited back to Singapore on Friday. If convicted, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Commander of Central Police Division and Assistant Commissioner of Police Arthur Law thanked the RMP for their assistance in the arrest.

He said: "The arrest of the suspect was made possible through the strong support of the RMP, whom we share close ties with. The Singapore Police Force will do its utmost to track down those who have committed crimes here and flee Singapore thereafter.

"With the assistance of our counterparts from foreign law enforcement agencies, we will ensure that justice is served."