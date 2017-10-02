Man arrested for importing counterfeit bags for trade

Some of the 318 counterfeit bags seized.

A 43-year-old man was arrested after a six-hour operation for his suspected involvement in importing counterfeit bags for trading.

Singapore Customs had inspected a consignment suspected to contain trademark-infringing goods on Sept 18.

Brand owners confirmed that the 200 bags and luggage were counterfeit, and the products were detained.

The matter was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to follow up on. CID officers conducted extensive enquiries over several days after receiving the information.

On Sept 26, they conducted raids with Singapore Customs officers at a Jurong Port Road warehouse and a residential unit in Punggol, arresting the suspect.

In all, 318 counterfeit bags were seized. They are estimated to be worth $11,680. Investigations are continuing.