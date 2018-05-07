Man arrested for jumping on bonnet of Grab car

A 26-year-old has been arrested after he jumped onto the bonnet of a private-hire car in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said they were alerted to a case of a rash act at 3 Sentosa Gateway at around 3am.

In a dashcam video posted on Facebook, the man is seen running towards the car outside St James Power Station.

He then jumps onto the car bonnet, stomps his feet on the windscreen and climbs to the top of the vehicle.

The video was posted by the driver's son, Mr Alex Koh.

On Sunday, Mr Koh told The Straits Times that the incident occurred when his 72-year-old father, a Grab driver, was responding to a booking at St James Power Station.

"When my father got out of the car to check the damage, the guy became hostile," said Mr Koh, 42, who is self-employed. "Fearing for his safety, my dad drove off and made a police report." - CHARMAINE NG