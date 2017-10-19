Man arrested for leaving bag at MRT stations

A 37-year-old man was arrested for causing alarm after leaving his bag unattended at Farrer Park and Outram MRT stations.

Preliminary investigations suggested that he had intentionally left his bag inside the two stations before leaving to run errands, said the police.

They were alerted to the case of an unattended bag at one of the exits of Farrer Park station on Monday at about 12.25pm.

A man collected the bag before officers arrived.

Later, at about 2.10pm, the police were alerted to another case of an unattended bag, this time at Outram station.

While investigations were ongoing, the man approached the officers and claimed ownership of the bag.

There was a laptop, mobile phones and computer-related paraphernalia in the bag.

Further investigations revealed that he was the same person who earlier left his bag at Farrer Park station, said the police.

The man was arrested under the offence of Public Nuisance. Investigations are ongoing. If convicted, he may be fined up to $1,000.

- FOO JIE YING