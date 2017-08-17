Man arrested for murder of flatmate in Teck Whye

Mr Mohammad Roslan Zaini is believed to have been chased from the unit, leaving a trail of blood.

A commotion at 4am yesterday jolted Madam Thi, 53, up but she ignored it.

Two hours later, she found out someone had been murdered, and a neighbour two doors down had been arrested for the crime.

Yesterday, Mr Mohammad Roslan Zaini, 35, was found dead on the pavement near Block 165A, Teck Whye Crescent, in Choa Chu Kang.

The police arrested a 48-year-old man and said the incident is believed to have arisen from a dispute between the deceased and the suspect.

The New Paper understands the suspect goes by Rosli, and he and the victim were flatmates who rented a two-room unit on the fourth storey of the block.

TNP also understands the victim was stabbed in the chest and the case has been classified as murder.

Mr Roslan had allegedly been chased down from the unit, leaving a trail of blood to the pavement.

When TNP arrived at the scene at about 11am, police officers were gathering evidence in and outside his unit. A small crowd had gathered around the body, which was removed by the police at about 11.30am.

People were shouting, ‘You must be crazy’ and ‘Don’t, don’t’ in Malay. Madam Thi describing the ruckus that woke her up at 4am yesterday

Madam Thi, a cashier, described the early morning ruckus, saying: "People were shouting, 'You must be crazy' and 'Don't, don't' in Malay."

Housewife Sasha Nuraisah, 31, lives on the fourth storey and said she was up feeding her baby when she heard a commotion at about 4am. She did not think too much of it as fights at that unit were common.

She said: "The neighbours here had to call the police a few times before, and in the past few months, police officers were always coming down."

Madam Thi's son, Mr Navin Ram, 24, an information technology specialist, told TNP there were times the victim would bring friends over, and they would talk loudly in the common lift landing area.

Said Mr Ram: "They would talk late into the night and it could get disruptive. There were times where (the victim) and his friends didn't look sober too."

He added that Mr Roslan has an identical twin who does not live with him. Their mother died months ago.

A woman, who identified herself only as Azlin, said she was Mr Roslan's girlfriend.

She told TNP they had been dating since May.

Crying, she said: "My friend told me to come down because (my boyfriend) was unconscious."

TNP understands the suspect was arrested in a nearby housing estate and the murder weapon had not been found.