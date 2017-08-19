Man arrested over fake watches

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly selling counterfeit luxury goods online.

A total of 1,102 watches and watch accessories, including straps and buckles, were seized.

They have an estimated street value of about $53,000.

In a 13-hour-long operation on Aug 16, officers conducted a raid at Beach Road resulting in the arrest, the police said in a press release yesterday.

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect had used e-commerce platforms to order the counterfeit goods from foreign sources.

He then resold them locally via a social platform.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police said: "We take a serious view of intellectual property right infringements and will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators who show a blatant disregard for our laws."

Those convicted of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to $100,000, or jailed up to five years, or both.