Man arrested over flaming object at food centre

A 49-year-old man arrested for allegedly firing a flaming cylindrical object into Kebun Baru Food Centre on Tuesday is believed to be a plumber whose father runs a medicinal shop nearby, reported Lianhe Wanbao yesterday.

The man is Singaporean and was arrested on Wednesday.

The case has been classified as negligent conduct with respect to any explosive substance, said police, and investigations are ongoing.

An employee of a hawker stall at the food centre, who declined to be named, told The Straits Times that she witnessed the arrest of the plumber and that she has had brief interactions with him previously.

"He isn't the reckless type, but rather the quiet sort," she said in Mandarin.

A pipe-shaped object was fired on Tuesday afternoon into the Kebun Baru Food Centre at Block 226H, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, and landed outside a stall, emitting sparks, smoke and fire.

Fruit stall owner Tan Yong Joo, 56, said he saw a fiery object landing just outside his stall.

He used a metal hook to move it away, worried that it was going to explode.