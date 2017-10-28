Man arrested over murder of wife at Loyang condo

A neighbour said he frequently heard a couple quarrelling at the Jalan Loyang Besar condo block where the body was found. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 44-year-old woman at a condominium along Jalan Loyang Besar, next to Downtown East, at midnight yesterday.

The suspect, believed to be the victim's husband, was nabbed at Woodlands Checkpoint about 10 hours after the incident.

The Straits Times understands that he had entered Malaysia via the Causeway before returning to Singapore, where he surrendered himself.

He will be charged in court today.

KNIFE

The victim is said to have been found in the bedroom of the unit with a knife beside her. She suffered multiple stab wounds, including one in the chest.

The woman has been identified as Madam Raithena Vaithena Samy.

She was married to one Krishnan Raju, and they have a son and a daughter.

According to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records, Mr Krishnan owned a transport company.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times they received a call for assistance at Loyang Gardens at 12.12am.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police have classified the case as murder and investigations are ongoing.

A neighbour who lives two blocks away and wanted to be known only as Mr Heng, 31, said he frequently heard shouting coming from the block where the affected unit is, and said it started about two years ago.

"I can tell it is a couple quarrelling in English, but I don't know what they fight about. It happens every morning and night."

The real estate manager, who has been living at the condo for 11 years, said: "We all knew something bad had happened (when we saw the police), but we never expected a murder."

Other neighbours said they did not know the couple well, but had seen them with their teenage children.

They said the family had moved in two to three years ago.

- ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY LEE MIN KOK