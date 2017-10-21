Man arrested for setting off fireworks on Deepavali

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for setting off fireworks at a Housing Board block in Ang Mo Kio on Deepavali (Oct 18).

The police were alerted to a loud sound at the roof garden of Block 307A, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, at about 10.30pm on Wednesday.

After extensive investigations, Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers arrested the suspect at about 1.30pm on Friday, just two days after the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of the offence of discharge of dangerous fireworks, the suspect can be jailed up to two years and/or fined between $2,000 and $10,000.

The use of fireworks in Singapore was first regulated in 1968, when rocket-type fireworks were banned after they were found responsible for a third of the 150 fires that broke out during Chinese New Year that year.

In 1972, this became a total ban with The Dangerous Fireworks act, which had stricter penalties.