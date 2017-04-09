Man arrested for slashing friend in Bedok

SINGAPORE – A 66-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly slashing another man in Bedok on Saturday (April 8).

Police said that the man was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon.



His victim, a 58-year-old man, was taken to Changi General Hospital.



The attack happened close to 6pm at Block 38, Chai Chee Avenue.



Lianhe Wanbao reported that the two men were formerly good friends, but began to turn against each other about a year ago.



Saturday's attack came after an argument between the two.



A witness told the Chinese evening daily that the victim shouted for help while holding the attacker’s wrist tightly.



The witness said he asked the attacker to put down his knife.

While he was distracted, the injured 58-year-old escaped, leaving a trail of blood where he fled.



The attacker did not give chase but quickly left in a panic.



Police said investigations are ongoing.

- THE STRAITS TIMES