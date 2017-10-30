Man arrested for trying to break into Yishun flat

A 29-year-old man who tried to break into a flat in Yishun in the wee hours of Thursday (Oct 26) morning has been arrested.

Facebook user Molly Molina had posted photos of the damaged window of her HDB flat in Block 124, Yishun Street 11, saying she was woken up at 5.20am by a loud "bang" and the sound of the window mesh grating against metal.

In the post that is no longer publicly available, Ms Molina said she went to check and saw a figure at her window, which is along the common corridor.

Thinking the man was trying to help get her cat back into the house, she said "hi", but he fled towards the staircase.

When Ms Molina went closer, she realised that two bars in the window grilles had been broken.

She then woke her husband up and called the police.

According to the post, the man made two more attempts to enter the flat.

He tried pushing another window of her flat open, but Ms Molina's husband opened the door, frightening the man.

The man returned for a third time and hovered outside the door, wrote Ms Molina.

Police officers showed up shortly after.

The police told The Straits Times on Saturday that they were alerted to a case of attempted housebreaking by night at Block 124, Yishun Street 11, at 5.25am on Thursday.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case," said the police spokesman.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to a second Facebook post by Ms Molina, home-decor company U-Gate sponsored two sets of new window grilles to replace the damaged ones.

"It's an unexpected move and we're very thankful for this," wrote Ms Molina on Saturday.