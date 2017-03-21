Man behind IPPT cheating scheme jailed

What started out as a favour to help his friends pass their Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT), morphed into a scheme that cheated the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) of $24,700.

Salesman Lim Chun Chyi, now 37, who initially took the IPPT on his friends' behalf, also roped in friends to pretend to be other operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) - sometimes for a fee.

Between 2011 and 2014, he and his friends took the IPPT for 72 NSmen and pocketed the Mindef incentive payouts.

Lim was caught on Dec 6, 2014, after an eagle-eyed fitness trainer at Khatib Camp noticed that he looked familiar. He recalled that the same man had taken the IPPT a few weeks earlier.

Lim was jailed for 18 months yesterday after pleading guilty to 20 cheating charges involving $8,000. For each of these, he had attained the gold award for others.

Another 73 charges for similar offences involving $16,700 were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Verification measures have since been stepped up to apprehend and punish those who attempt to cheat during IPPT.

A Mindef spokesman said: "In addition to identity verification during IPPT registration, facial checks will also be conducted against their 11Bs or NRICs." - THE STRAITS TIMES

