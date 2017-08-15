Man with cerebral palsy types with his toe to complete his book

Mr Wesley Wee, who attempted suicide 10 years ago, has picked himself up through religion.

For three to four hours every night, Mr Wesley Wee would type laboriously on his iPad with his right big toe.

Born with cerebral palsy, the 38-year-old cannot control movement in his limbs.

After a surgical procedure when he was a child, he lost his ability to walk.

It took him five years, but Mr Wee has now completed a book, Finding Happiness Against The Odds.

The self-published 68-page book traces his struggles with cerebral palsy as a child, his suicidal tendencies and how he turned his life around.

It will be launched next Wednesday at the Google office. Orders for the book, which costs $20, can be placed online.

Mr Wee told The New Paper last Friday that he hopes to encourage others with his book.

"I hope that when people read (my book), they will see my story with hope and will never give up no matter what they are going through," he said.

"I think that from my story, other people can learn to love and care, especially those who may be losing their patience in giving care to their handicapped family members," he added.

The project started after a friend suggested that he should write a book about his life. He spent five years punching out letters on his iPad at night.

During the day, Mr Wee ekes out a living by selling tissue paper from his wheelchair in Orchard Road.

He said: "It has not been easy for me to write because each time I recalled an incident, my tears would fall."

Because of his cerebral palsy, his childhood was mired in family conflict, he explained.

Mr Wee's lowest point came in 2007, when he attempted suicide after things got too much to bear. He failed, and was hospitalised. He picked himself up through religion.

"I always believe that God is with me. Even though sometimes I feel like giving up, I always thought that the sun would shine after the rain," he said.

In 2010, Mr Wee met Ms Lorena Buan, who would become his wife two years later.

The pair met through a mutual friend, and hit it off.

Ms Buan, 47, told TNP: "I was amazed by him and his happy-go-lucky attitude towards life. In spite of his cerebral palsy, he is full of joy. He is very courageous."

Getting his story published has been a long-time dream of his, the Filipina added.

"He hopes his story can inspire everybody everywhere, that he has been through all these things, but here he is because he never lost hope," she said.