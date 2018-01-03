Man charged with abusing, assaulting officers

A 66-year-old man was charged in court yesterday over the abuse and assault of a police officer at Ngee Ann City on the night of Christmas Eve.

Lam Joon Hin was also charged with the assault of a security officer who worked at the mall. He faces five counts - three related to police sergeant Adrian Tan Kang Wee and two related to security officer Bahari Matsam.

Lam allegedly pushed Mr Bahari and grabbed his neck at about 10pm. He is also accused of using vulgarities on the guard. It is understood that Lam was trying to cut through the barricades.

Sgt Tan went up to Lam, who allegedly verbally abused the police officer, grabbed his right wrist and punched him in the left cheek at about 10.10pm.

Lam's case will be mentioned in court again on Jan 30. If convicted of causing hurt to the police officer, Lam could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

- SELINA LUM