Man charged with dangerous driving

Brandon Ng Hai Chong, 30, was charged in court yesterday with driving in a dangerous manner along the Ayer Rajah Expressway at about 1.40am on Jan 5, reported The Straits Times.

He allegedly drove a car against the flow of traffic.

His lawyer, Mr Luke Lee, told District Judge Carol Ling that his client has a medical condition and has been diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome.

He said Ng had also been diagnosed with depression and is regularly seeing a psychiatrist.

Mr Lee said this is the fourth time he is representing Ng but did not reveal details about the earlier cases.

Ng appeared calm as he stood before the judge.

He is out on a bail of $10,000 and will be back in court on Feb 16.

First-time offenders convicted of dangerous driving can be jailed up to a year and fined up to $3,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed up to two years and fined up to $5,000.