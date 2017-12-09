Man charged with drink driving over Tanjong Pagar crash

The Mercedes-Benz driver who allegedly mounted a divider along Tanjong Pagar Road on Thursday evening was charged with drink driving yesterday.

Lim Kwong Fei, 41, allegedly rammed into four pedestrians standing on the road divider, then drove against traffic, crashing into a lorry on the opposite side of the road.

He then mounted the road divider again and hit the rear of a Trans-Cab taxi.

The New Paper understands that a 56-year-old man sustained internal bleeding in his brain, while his daughter, 23, suffered abrasions.

A man, 29, had a nose fracture and a 40-year-old Australian man suffered a spinal injury.

When Shin Min Daily News spoke to the Australian's wife at the hospital yesterday morning, she said: "My daughters and I were walking in front and (my husband) was behind us.

"Right after we took a few steps, we heard a loud sound behind us that sounded like an explosion.

"I turned my head and saw that a car had crashed into the sidewalk. I saw people knocked down and lying on the ground, so I went to help one of them.

"Then when I looked around, I saw that my husband was knocked down and injured too. I was so stunned, I did not know what to do."

The family was supposed to go on a trip to Japan today. She did not tell their family members in Australia about the incident as she does not want to worry them.

"Even though he injured his spinal cord, I am thankful that he survived the incident. We don't know how long he will take to recover and be discharged, but we hope he will recover soon," she told Shin Min Daily News.

Lim was offered bail at $15,000 and said he intends to engage a lawyer.

He will be back in court on Jan 18. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY MELANIS TAI