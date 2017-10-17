Man charged with Golden Mile stomping incident

Wee Boon How, 22 was charged in court for repeatedly stomping on a victim's face at Golden Mile Complex.

A 22-year-old man who allegedly attacked another man at Golden Mile Complex last week was charged on Monday (Oct 16) with causing grievous hurt.

Wee Boon How is accused of punching and stomping on Mr Bong Hong Yun's face multiple times, causing multiple fractures on the 25-year-old's face.

The incident took place just before 3am on Oct 11, and was caught on video. The video subsequently viral online.

Wee, clad in a long-sleeved white T-shirt and blue jeans, said that he would plead guilty and is engaging counsel.

The prosecution said it was not ready with the case.

District Judge Christopher Goh granted bail of $20,000 to Wee, who will appear in court again on Nov 13.

If convicted, Wee can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined, or caned.