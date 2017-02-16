Man charged with killing pet dog

An odd-job worker who allegedly killed his pet dog by strangling and stabbing it was yesterday charged in court with animal cruelty.

Chong Choom Kiat, 39, is accused of ill-treating the female maltese by strangling it with a cloth and a dog leash.

He also used a knife to stab the dog at his Hougang Avenue 8 flat between 4pm and 5pm on Oct 30 last year.

He faces a second charge of keeping the dog, about three months old, without a valid Agri-Food and Veterinary dog licence on or before Oct 30 last year.

If convicted of animal cruelty, he can be fined up to $15,000 and/or jailed up to 18 months.

The maximum penalty for the second charge is a fine of $5,000.