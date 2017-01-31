Man charged with murder of wife

A 41-year-old man was charged in court yesterday with the murder of his wife.

Singaporean Teo Ghim Heng, who is also known as Zhang Jinxing, allegedly killed his wife, Madam Choong Pei Shan, 39, in their flat on the sixth storey of Block 619, Woodlands Drive 52 between 8am and 11am on Jan 20.

Madam Choong, who is also known as Madam Zhong Peishan, was his second wife. They got married on Dec 7, 2009.

Teo, who is now warded at the Singapore General Hospital, appeared via videolink before District Judge Mathew Joseph.

After his discharge, he will be remanded at Central Police Division, with permission to take him out for investigation.

His case will be mentioned again on Feb 6.

According to earlier news reports, Madam Choong and her four-year-old daughter were found dead in the bedroom of their flat on Saturday, the first day of the Chinese New Year.