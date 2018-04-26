Singapore

Man collapses at bus interchange

TNP PHOTO: ANDRE YEO
Apr 26, 2018 06:00 am

A passer-by sprang to the rescue and performed CPR on a man in his 40s who had collapsed at Toa Payoh bus interchange yesterday around 1pm. SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said: "Our staff called for an ambulance and also helped... together with members of the public while waiting for the ambulance to arrive." An SCDF spokesman said the man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

