Man collapses at bus interchange

A passer-by sprang to the rescue and performed CPR on a man in his 40s who had collapsed at Toa Payoh bus interchange yesterday around 1pm. SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said: "Our staff called for an ambulance and also helped... together with members of the public while waiting for the ambulance to arrive." An SCDF spokesman said the man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.