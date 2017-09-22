Man convicted for voyeuristic videos

A sales engineer who was part of an online group distributing voyeuristic videos taken with hidden cameras in public toilets and changing rooms has become the first to be convicted.

Joel Chew Weichen, 27, pleaded guilty yesterday to having 280 obscene films for distribution at his Whampoa home.

Details of the group's arrest in November last year emerged in court following a police report that films of schoolgirls relieving themselves or trying on clothes in changing rooms as well as other obscene films were being circulated on online sex forum Sammyboy.

Chew was at first a member of Sammyboy Forum, and subsequently of a Google group known as SG Horizon Club, as well as LittleSG, a Google group for people to share and download obscene films. SG Horizon was set up late last year by Ali V.P. Mohamed, an unemployed man. Ali, 46, publicised Horizon on Sammyboy. - THE STRAITS TIMES

