Man dating businessman’s girlfriend beaten weeks before being slashed

A 32-year-old man who was dating a businessman's girlfriend was assaulted in her apartment three weeks before his face was slashed by an alleged hitman, a district court heard yesterday.

The woman, Ms Audrey Chen Ying Fang, 27, said she was at home with Mr Joshua Koh Kian Yong, 32, on April 8, 2016, when two men - whom she identified as the businessman's son and nephew Ron - turned up.

Ron assaulted Mr Koh for 10 to 15 minutes, causing injuries like a broken nose, while the son played with her dog. The jobless woman told a district court yesterday that Ron said to Mr Koh: "I was sent here to kill you."

At the time, Ms Chen shared a flat with her other boyfriend, businessman Lim Hong Liang, 54, who owns SNL Logistics.

Lim and mover Ong Hock Chye, 47, are on trial for alleged involvement in a conspiracy to cause grievous hurt to Mr Koh on April 30, 2016.

Mr Koh's face was slashed with a penknife, causing permanent disfiguration, in Townshend Road, near Little India, at around 1am that day.

Taking the stand on the first day of the trial, Ms Chen told District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt she was a beauty queen who won the inaugural local Miss Mermaid pageant in 2016.

She said a friend introduced her to Lim in mid-2014 and they soon became intimate.

The court heard Lim employed her as an "administrative executive" in November 2014.

She did not report to work, and he paid her about $2,000 monthly and Central Provident Fund contributions of about $900 a month.

MERCEDES-BENZ

Ms Chen told the court he bought her a white Mercedes-Benz in February 2016. She moved in with Lim in January 2016 at an apartment at The Parc Condominium in West Coast Walk with a maid and a dog.

Lim also gave her other items, including credit cards and cash.

She became Mr Koh's girlfriend the month he was attacked. While Lim was overseas, Mr Koh went to the flat to see her on April 8. That evening, she heard a gate opening and two men - Lim's son and Ron - appeared at the entrance of her bedroom.

She told Judge Chay that Ron started to kick and punch Mr Koh. By the time Ron stopped the attack, the bedroom wall and floor were stained with Mr Koh's blood.

She added: "I was in a state of shock... Josh didn't retaliate."

Mr Koh was taken to hospital, and he called the police, who arrived later that evening.

When Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Wen Hsien asked Ms Chen if she knew why Ron assaulted Mr Koh, she replied: "I don't know Ron... I believe it's because of Mr Lim."

The trial resumes today.