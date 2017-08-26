Man drives car into sea after chase

He was cleaning one of the boats docked at Sentosa Cove yesterday afternoon when he suddenly heard shouts.

The 25-year-old, who wanted to be known only as Mr Khai, turned around and was shocked to see a car half submerged in the sea.

Acting on instinct, he dived into the water, along with three other men who were nearby.

He told The New Paper: "In my head I was thinking, what if there was a child stuck inside?

"Once in the water I saw that a man in the car looked stuck, so we helped to unbuckle his seat belt to free him."

According to police, a 36-year-old man who drove his car into the sea at Sentosa Cove yesterday was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital, along with a Sentosa ranger who was involved in a traffic accident with him.

The driver was later arrested for criminal trespass and a rash act causing hurt.

"I don't know how the car ended up there or if the driver was drunk, but he did seem like he was panicking when we rescued him," said Mr Khai.

Responding to TNP's queries, a Sentosa Development Corporation spokesman said: "The Singapore Police Force, Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were immediately activated, and the driver has been rescued."

When TNP arrived at the scene at 4pm yesterday, the car was almost fully underwater.

Officers from the SCDF and the police were still at the scene, and the area around the incident site had been cordoned off.

TNP understands that the car will be removed only today.

Multiple videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, including one that shows the moment where the car goes into the sea, with two officers on motorbikes following the vehicle to the water's edge.

Mr William Schick, who works at Sentosa Cove, told TNP that the car had been zipping "all around the island" with Sentosa rangers in hot pursuit.

"The car was going through Tanjong Beach, went through a barrier between the beach and Sentosa Cove and ended up in the water," he said.

The incident is being investigated.