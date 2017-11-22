Man evades roadblock, crashes into 4 vehicles

Yesterday's incident, involving a 39-year-old man (above), is the fourth reported case of drivers evading roadblocks this year.

Yesterday's incident, involving a 39-year-old man, is the fourth reported case of drivers evading roadblocks this year.

A male driver, 39, crashed into four vehicles, including a police car, early Tuesday morning.

He had evaded a roadblock in Guillemard Road towards Paya Lebar Road before leading the police on a high-speed chase.

The driver had refused to comply with an officer's instruction when he was stopped at the roadblock at 4.15am and sped off.

Shin Min Daily News yesterday reported that the driver, who was driving a black sedan with a female passenger, evaded police for about 6km by driving against the flow of traffic.

He tried to change directions multiple times before hitting the police car. Then, he turned into Geylang Avenue 6 where he momentarily lost control of the car and hit two taxis.

In Lorong 39 Geylang, the driver lost control again and crashed into a parked van. The driver and his passenger then abandoned the vehicle and fled.

He was later arrested for a rash act, suspected drugs and traffic-related offences. The New Paper understands that the female passenger is still at large.

4TH CASE

This is the fourth reported incident of drivers evading roadblocks this year.

In June, a male driver, 43, who did not have a licence allegedly drove off and beat red lights after refusing to comply with an officer's instructions at a roadblock along Mackenzie Road.

He also allegedly drove against traffic in Portsdown Road towards Normanton Road.

After he was detained, he allegedly assaulted and injured two police officers. He was arrested for evading a roadblock, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and drug-related offences.

Another driver was dealt with in court, last Monday, for evading two roadblocks on two separate occasions.

On Jan 19, Mohd Amirudin Mohd Shafiee, 35, a fitness trainer, was arrested for speeding off from a roadblock in Mackenzie Road.

While out on bail, in February, he drove a car backwards against the flow of traffic to avoid another police roadblock. He continued driving dangerously along Kallang Road for 2.6km to Lorong 14 Geylang.

There, he jumped out of the moving car with a passenger still inside. The car moved forward for 10m to 15m before stopping after it hit the gate of a house in Lorong 14.

He did not have a driving licence. Last Monday, he was jailed for two years and nine months and fined $3,000. He was also banned from driving for three years.

If convicted of evading a roadblock, drivers can be jailed up to a year and/or fined not more than $5,000.