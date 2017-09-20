Man faked robbery because he didn't want to give money to girlfriend

A man who did not wish to give the proceeds of his business to his girlfriend cooked up a story that he was robbed by four men.

On Tuesday (Sept 19) Irwan Jaffry, 23, who is self-employed, was jailed for one week by District Judge Adam Nakhoda after he admitted to furnishing false information to the police on April 14, 2017.

Prosecution officer Sulaiman Yusof said that police sergeant Muhammad Khalid Hafiz Elias of Choa Chu Kang Neighbourhood Police Centre attended to a 999 call made by Irwan's girlfriend on April 14 regarding a robbery committed against Irwan.

Singapore Civil Defence Force resources were also dispatched as Irwan claimed that he was beaten up.

While being interviewed by the police, Irwan said that he was performing a cash deposit of proceeds from his business at the POSB cash deposit machine at Yew Tee MRT station on April 13 at 9.45pm when he noticed four unknown men behaving strangely near him.

After the transaction was done, he said that the four men followed him to a multi-storey carpark near his girlfriend's home in Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

He alleged that they chased him, hit him in the ribs and stole some of the cash in the waist pouch that he was holding.

He claimed that he managed to run when the four men were distracted.

Acting on information given by him, police conducted an investigation to find the four unknown men, including making checks on closed-circuit television cameras in the area for persons matching Irwan's description of the alleged robbers.

During a further interview at Jurong Police Division headquarters on May 19, he confessed to a public servant that he had made up the story and had lied to his girlfriend.

He did this as he did not wish to give the proceeds of his business to her as she would often asked him for money.

After his girlfriend called the police, Irwan felt he had no choice but to continue lying to Sgt Khalid, said Assistant Superintendent Sulaiman.

Irwan could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined up to $5,000 for the offence.