Man fined $2,600 for releasing stingrays

He uploaded onto Facebook a video of himself releasing three venomous stingrays into Lower Seletar Reservoir.

But Larry Tan Chin Guan's online post stung him in the end when a netizen reported it to the authorities.

Tan, 48, who is unemployed, was fined $2,600 yesterday for releasing the motoro stingrays into the reservoir on June 2.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said this was the first time an offender has been hauled to court for abandoning stingrays.

AVA prosecutor Yap Teck Chuan said Tan bought four motoro stingrays from an aquarium in Yishun about a year ago, but one died weeks after the purchase.

He bought five black diamond stingrays in May and decided to release the three motoro stingrays.

Between 3pm and 4pm on June 2, he placed the stingrays into a bag, drove to a carpark near Orchid Country Club and walked to the reservoir.

He then released them into the water.

Tan shot the video and uploaded it onto the SG Tiger Fish and Aquatic Livestock page on Facebook.