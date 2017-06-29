Man fined $72,000 for hiring illegal workers

A 40-year-old Singaporean man, Sao Wei Loon, pleaded guilty in the State Courts on Tuesday to hiring 19 foreigners without valid work passes.

The foreigners, who were social visit pass holders, were hired as stall assistants at three pasar malams (night markets) - located in Geylang Serai, Tampines and Toa Payoh - between June 1 and Sept 16 last year.

Their illegal employment ranged from three days to more than three weeks.

Sao was convicted of eight charges and fined $72,000, with 11 other charges taken into consideration for sentencing purposes.

He will serve the default sentence of six months' imprisonment in lieu of the fine.