Man found dead after falling on top of garbage truck

A man fell from the ninth storey and landed on top of this garbage truck.

Not knowing that there was a dead body on the roof of his rubbish truck, the driver continued to drive another 50m before he was alerted by an eyewitness.

A 50-year-old man had fallen from the ninth storey and landed on the truck at Block 450F, Tampines Street 42, yesterday at 10.43am.

Mr Wu, who lives on the 10th storey of the same block, said his wife was hanging out clothes to dry when she heard a bang.

She was shocked when she saw a man lying on top of a white garbage truck, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Mr Wu managed to stop the truck after chasing it to Block 450G.

"After the driver stopped, I could see a lot of blood flowing from the top of the truck, it was very startling," he said.

"The driver's face turned pale after realising that someone had died and kept saying that it has nothing to do with him."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The New Paper understands that the dead man is Mr Toh Tian Jian.

An SCDF spokesman said it sent an ambulance, a fire engine and a support vehicle to the scene.

Police have classified the case as an unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.