Man fractures his crying baby’s skull

Angry that he had no money to buy drugs, a man shoved his baby daughter's head against a wall, fracturing the back of her skull when he failed to pacify her.

The 23-year-old unemployed man admitted in court yesterday that he had repeatedly abused the then 10-month-old baby on Aug 9 and 10 last year.

He cannot be named to protect the child's identity.

The man pleaded guilty to ill-treating the baby and causing grievous hurt to her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheryl Yeo said the man has had a history of drug use since 2007.

During the time of the acts of abuse, he had relapsed to his old habit and consumed drugs almost every day.

On the morning of Aug 9 last year, the man threw a plastic bottle at his daughter's face when she would not stop crying.

He left the flat and was in a foul mood when he returned that evening, as he had no money to buy drugs.

He scolded his wife and startled their young daughter, who started to cry.

DPP Yeo said the man then pushed the baby's head against the wall.

She added: "The back of her head hit the wall.