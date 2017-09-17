Man get two weeks' jail for upskirt video

A 23-year-old man who took an upskirt video of a woman over twice his age was jailed for two weeks on Friday.

Jason Lee Zhe Rui pleaded guilty to a single charge of insulting the woman's modesty at a stationery shop at Bras Basah Complex in Bain Street on Feb 3.

Prosecution officer Sulaiman Yusof said the victim's 27-year-old colleague, the complainant, saw Lee behaving suspiciously that afternoon.

At that point of time, the victim, 59, was working in the store restocking pens while squatting at the shelf.

The complainant then saw Lee holding a roll of white paper in his hand and moving it underneath the victim's skirt. She alerted the victim but failed to detain Lee.

Then Lee returned. This time, the complainant saw that there was a phone attached to the lower end of the roll of white paper, revealing only the camera.

Lee had swept his mobile phone attached at the lower end of the roll under the victim, with the intention of taking upskirt video footage.

Lee was detained and the police were called.

The maximum penalty for intruding into the privacy of a woman is one year's jail and a fine.