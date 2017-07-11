Man gets 16 years' jail, 24 strokes for raping teen he had just met

Within an hour of being introduced to a 19-year-old teenage mother, a truck driver violently raped her in his flat.

Muhammad Iskandar Ismail, now 28, was sentenced to 16 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane yesterday after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual assault by penetration.

The court heard that the victim bumped into an acquaintance at the void deck of her block at about 10am on Aug 16 last year. The acquaintance was with Muhammad Iskandar and introduced them.

They exchanged phone numbers and she went home.

The victim, who cannot be named under a court order, soon received a WhatsApp message from Muhammad Iskandar, asking her to hang out with him. She agreed.

She went to his flat in the neighbourhood and had her breakfast while he showered. After he finished, he sat beside her on a mat in the living room and asked after her.

After she told him she was a single mother of a one-year-old boy with heart problems, he put his arm around her shoulder and said he pitied her.

She told him off and he apologised but pulled her towards him, touching her and hugging her tightly.

He sat on her chest, slapping her left cheek and throttling her before raping her.

After the sexual attack, he apologised and begged her not to report him. She left at about noon and told the acquaintance about the rape when she saw him downstairs, but he begged her not to tell anyone.

She then looked for her former boyfriend, who took her to make a police report. Muhammad Iskandar was arrested shortly before 9pm at Woodlands Checkpoint when he tried to flee to his mother's home in Johor Baru.