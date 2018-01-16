Man gets 18 months for assault and threats

A man, who went home drunk one day and sat in the living room naked, argued with his mother and assaulted his half-siblings, who had intervened.

About two months later, Rullie Johar, 45, threatened his estranged wife's boyfriend with a katana - a Japanese sword.

Yesterday, Rullie was sentenced to 18 months' jail after admitting to two counts of criminal intimidation and one of causing hurt. Three other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Rullie, who is unemployed, had a run-in with his family on April 26 last year, the court heard.

Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew said Rullie went home drunk, sat naked in the living room of his family's Marsiling flat and argued with his 63-year-old mother.

When his half-brother, Mr Muhammad Seth Idris, intervened, Rullie assaulted the 26-year-old. He also punched his half-sister Nadia, 31, in the face.

Rullie's lawyer Alice Tan said he regretted his actions and wished he had exercised restraint.