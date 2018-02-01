Man gets fine, driving ban for deliberately braking in front of cabby

A driver abruptly braked three times in front of a cabby - because he wanted to demonstrate to the cabby the way the latter had allegedly been driving.

For committing a rash act to endanger life, Mohamed Dzamrin Ahmad, 53, a crane operator, was yesterday fined $1,000 and banned from driving all classes of vehicles for three months.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Wee Hao said that Dzamrin was driving behind Mr Tan Heng Kiat's taxi in the evening on May 9, 2016, when a taxi in front of Mr Tan braked abruptly. This forced Mr Tan - and, in turn, Dzamrin - to brake.

Fearing that Dzamrin had hit the back of his taxi, Mr Tan, 54, stopped to check. Dzamrin wound down his window and reprimanded him for not driving properly.

After Mr Tan drove off, Dzamrin moved into the left lane of Sembawang Road and then sped to overtake Mr Tan.Dzamrin then abruptly cut into the middle lane in front of Mr Tan and applied his brakes three times in quick succession, forcing the cabby to brake.

DPP Tan said there was no need for Dzamrin to apply brakes in that manner as there had been no other vehicle close to his car.

Dzamrin admitted that he had acted in that fashion to demonstrate to Mr Tan how he had allegedly been driving.

Dzamrin, who has had eight composition fines, mostly for speeding, could have been jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to $5,000 for committing the rash act.