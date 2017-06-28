Man gets jail, cane for helping uncle rob man of phone

Mohammed Hanafiah Jumahat, who was sentenced to three years' jail with the minimum 12 strokes of the cane on 27 June 2017 after pleading guilty to one count of robbery.

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to three years’ jail with the minimum 12 strokes of the cane on Tuesday (June 27) for helping his uncle rob an Indian national of his $350 mobile phone last year.

Mohammed Hanafiah Jumahat, who pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, committed the offence with his relatives Mohamad Hafiz Juma’at, 37 and Sani Chabar, 49.

One count of being in possession of an offensive instrument – a knuckleduster – at the Police Cantonment Complex on June 7, last year, was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that Hafiz and Hanafiah are Sani’s nephews.

On Dec 28 last year, Sani went to Hafiz’s home and while he was there, he kept on grumbling that he wanted to have a mobile phone.

After that, they went to Hanafiah’s flat together where Hafiz suggested that they steal one for Sani. The others agreed to be part of the plan and they walked around the neighbourhood to look for a potential victim.

At around 10.50pm, the trio spotted Mr Muthu Suresh, 33, using his Asus Zenfone 2 mobile phone at a fitness corner near Block 324 Tah Ching Road in Taman Jurong and decided to rob him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Charleston Teo said Sani stood a short distance away while his nephews approached Mr Muthu from behind.

He added: “Hafiz slapped the left side of the victim’s head from the back. Hafiz and (Hanafiah) then went in front of the victim.

“Following this, (Hanafiah) placed a foot on the victim’s right shoulder such that the victim could not stand up. Hafiz then punched the victim’s face which caused (his) nose to start bleeding immediately.”

Hanafiah then kicked Mr Muthu’s right shoulder about three times and Hafiz ordered the Indian national to hand over his mobile phone.

Mr Muthu complied out of fear and the trio fled the scene after this.

He went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital about 21/2 hours later where he was found to have a fractured nasal bone. He also had bruises on his jaw and right shoulder. Mr Muthu was given a six-day medical leave.

DPP Teo said Hafiz and Sani have already been dealt with in court.

Hanafiah is now out on bail as his mother has to go for medical checkups. He will surrender in court on July 21.

For committing robbery, he could have been jailed up to 14 years and caned.