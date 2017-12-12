Man gets jail, caning for sexual assault

Pretending to be a woman named "Oohlala", a customer service officer lured a 24-year-old student, whom he befriended through a social networking and dating app, to his home for sex.

The victim, who suffers from a muscle disorder and walks with a limp, had initially rejected Adin Lim Zhixiang's request for sex, saying it was the first time a "girl" had approached him in this manner.

But Lim, now 29, offered to pay for the victim's taxi ride to his home and assured him the sex would be free. The victim agreed and they met at Lim's home, where Lim admitted he had posed as a woman. Despite the victim's objection, Lim performed oral sex on him.

Yesterday, Lim was sentenced to six years and nine months' jail, and four strokes of the cane after he admitted to sexual assault by penetration and three drug-related charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana said the victim received a message on the Skout app on July 17, 2015, from a person with the profile name "Oohlala" asking to befriend him. Lim had pretended to be a 23-year-old woman, using a female friend's photo as the profile picture to befriend heterosexual men.

When the victim got to Lim's flat that day, Lim, posing as Oohlala's brother, said his "sister" was having a shower.

The victim was told to watch pornography in the bedroom, he later received a message from "Oohlala" asking him to strip naked.

Soon after, Lim came into the room and said he was "Oohlala". The victim said he was not interested in men, but Lim ignored his pleas and performed oral sex on him.

The victim left after asking Lim for taxi fare. He then made a police report that Lim had "raped" him.