Man gets jail, driving ban after high-speed chase

Despite a 10-year ban from driving, a self-employed man drove his wife's car without her consent and committed traffic offences.

Soh Seng Tze, 35, had pleaded guilty to various traffic charges in March 2014 but jumped bail before he could be sentenced.

He was re-arrested in April this year and produced in court to face the charges.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to 21 months' jail and banned from driving for 20 years after he admitted to six charges - failing to stop when ordered by a police officer; dangerous driving; driving while under disqualification; failing to render help; driving without the owner's consent; and desertion.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao said Soh took his estranged wife's car keys while visiting his children at her flat on March 23, 2013.

Two days later, he picked up his girlfriend at The Concourse in Beach Road and was driving at 110kmh on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) when two policemen gave chase.

Soh picked up speed up to 150kmh upon seeing them and exited to the Tampines Expressway towards the Pan-Island Expressway. He ignored orders to pull over, racing to East Coast Parkway and Marina Boulevard where he hit a police motorcycle which had joined the chase. Its rider got off in time before the collision.